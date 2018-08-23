Cuevas (leg) allowed one run (none earned) on five hits and one walk while striking out six across six innings for Triple-A Pawtucket on Wednesday.

In addition, Cuevas earned the victory against Rochester. The right-hander was forced to exit his previous start last week after getting struck in the lower leg by a line drive, but didn't wind up missing any time. Cuevas has appeared in a pair of games for Boston this year and will likely be added to the active roster in September when rosters expand at the beginning of the month.

