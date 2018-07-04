Red Sox's William Cuevas: Returns to Triple-A
Cuevas was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket following Tuesday's win over the Nationals, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
Cuevas was recalled Monday and threw two innings during Tuesday's blowout victory, allowing one run on two hits. The Red Sox will activate Tyler Thornburg (shoulder) from the disabled list Wednesday, necessitating the move.
