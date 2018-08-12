Red Sox's William Cuevas: Sent back to Triple-A
Cuevas was returned to Triple-A Pawtucket after Boston's Saturday doubleheader, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
The right-hander was summoned merely to act as depth for the twin bill, and he recorded a scoreless frame despite walking two in the eighth inning. Cuevas will continue to hold an organizational depth role.
