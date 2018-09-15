Cuevas (0-1) took the loss Friday, allowing two runs on three hits and two walks over two-plus innings while striking out four as the Red Sox fell 8-0 to the Mets.

While he wasn't Boston's worst pitcher on the night, Cuevas ended up on the wrong end of his first big-league decision of the year as the offense failed to get anything going against Noah Syndergaard. Cuevas will take his 4.82 ERA back to the bullpen for the final weeks of the season.