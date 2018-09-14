Red Sox's William Cuevas: To start Friday's game vs. Mets
Cuevas will start against the Mets on Friday after Hector Velazquez was scratched due to illness, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
Cuevas has appeared in four games for the Red Sox this season, logging a 3.68 ERA and 1.64 WHIP with nine strikeouts in 7.1 innings out of the bullpen. This will mark his first outing since Sept. 5, when he was utilized as a multi-inning reliever in Atlanta. During 23 starts with Triple-A Pawtucker, Cuevas posted a 3.39 ERA and a 121:38 K:BB in 15.1 innings. Look for him to return to the bullpen following this spot start.
More News
-
Red Sox's William Cuevas: Exits game due to heat•
-
Red Sox's William Cuevas: Back with big club•
-
Red Sox's William Cuevas: Returns to mound Wednesday•
-
Red Sox's William Cuevas: Exits Triple-A game•
-
Red Sox's William Cuevas: Sent back to Triple-A•
-
Red Sox's William Cuevas: Officially recalled from minors•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
There's plenty of reason to love the Rays in Week 26 (Sept. 17-23), according to Scott White,...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
There's no shortage of interesting two-start options in Week 26 (Sept. 17-23) — that is, if...
-
Waivers: Who replaces Pedro Strop?
The Cubs are down a closer, but the replacement could be even better, according to Scott White....
-
Minor-league Barometer: 2018 wrapup
The minor-league barometer ends the 2018 season looking at who helped or hurt their stock most...
-
Projecting 2019's first two rounds
Whether you're still in it or out of it in 2018, it doesn't hurt to start planning for next...
-
Waivers: Eyeing Castillo, Musgrove
Our Scott White looks at some pitchers showing signs of a breakthrough at this late stage of...