Cuevas will start against the Mets on Friday after Hector Velazquez was scratched due to illness, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Cuevas has appeared in four games for the Red Sox this season, logging a 3.68 ERA and 1.64 WHIP with nine strikeouts in 7.1 innings out of the bullpen. This will mark his first outing since Sept. 5, when he was utilized as a multi-inning reliever in Atlanta. During 23 starts with Triple-A Pawtucker, Cuevas posted a 3.39 ERA and a 121:38 K:BB in 15.1 innings. Look for him to return to the bullpen following this spot start.