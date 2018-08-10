Red Sox's William Cuevas: Will start Game 2 on Saturday
Cuevas will be recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket to start Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader at Baltimore, Evan Drellich of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Cuevas has one outing with the Red Sox in 2018 (one run allowed over two innings), and it will likely be a brief stint in the majors this time around. The 27-year-old has a 3.45 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and has allowed 15 home runs over 117.1 innings with Pawtucket this season.
