Red Sox's Williams Jerez: Optioned to Triple-A
The Red Sox optioned Jerez to Triple-A Pawtucket on Sunday.
A former hitting prospect, Jerez has slowly moved up the Red Sox's minor-league ranks since converting to relief duty in 2015. Though he didn't distinguish himself enough in camp to earn an Opening Day roster spot with the Red Sox, Jerez's first promotion to the big leagues could come quickly if he's able to impress out of the Pawtucket bullpen.
More News
-
Red Sox's Williams Jerez: Joins major-league roster•
-
Red Sox's Williams Jerez: Outrighted to Triple-A•
-
Red Sox's Williams Jerez: Designated for assignment Thursday•
-
Red Sox's Williams Jerez: Multi-inning reliever•
-
Red Sox's Williams Jerez: Not ready to help Boston•
-
Red Sox's Williams Jerez: Optioned to Double-A•
-
Top fantasy baseball breakouts: Go Gio
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Sleepers 2.0: Updated upside
Since first publishing his sleepers in January, Scott White has uncovered some new players...
-
Breakouts 2.0: New value version
Upside is the name of the game, and these players are dripping with it. Our Scott White adds...
-
Busts 2.0: Let's get real
You want to know which players our Scott White is avoiding? You'll find them here, including...
-
Fantasy Baseball Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need in one place to dominate the competition in your Fantasy baseball...
-
AL-Only Rotisserie mock draft
Heath Cummings talks about going reliever-heavy in league-specific Rotisserie leagues.