The Red Sox optioned Jerez to Triple-A Pawtucket on Sunday.

A former hitting prospect, Jerez has slowly moved up the Red Sox's minor-league ranks since converting to relief duty in 2015. Though he didn't distinguish himself enough in camp to earn an Opening Day roster spot with the Red Sox, Jerez's first promotion to the big leagues could come quickly if he's able to impress out of the Pawtucket bullpen.