Red Sox's Willson Contreras: Cracks solo homer in return

Contreras went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Boston's 5-3 win over Tampa Bay in the second game of Friday's doubleheader.

Contreras was in the lineup for the second game of Friday's twin bill after serving his five-game suspension. He didn't take long to make an impact, smacking a solo homer off Mason Englert in the first inning to the Red Sox a 3-2 lead. It was the 21st long ball of the season for Contreras, which leads the Red Sox and is tied for seventh-most in the American League. He's also up to a .925 OPS (over 368 plate appearances), which ranks fourth in the AL.