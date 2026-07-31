Red Sox's Willson Contreras: Cranks game-winning homer

Contreras went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk Thursday in a 5-4 win over the Athletics.

The Red Sox trailed by a run going into the eighth inning, but they tied the score on a solo homer by Wilyer Abreu. One batter later, Contreras launched another long ball to center field to provide what turned out to be the game-winning run. The homer was Contreras' 23rd of the campaign, one shy of the regular-season career-high mark he established with the Cubs in 2019. With 67 RBI on the campaign, he's also on pace to surpass the career-best 80 runs batted in that he recorded last year.