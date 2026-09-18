Contreras left Thursday night's contest against the Rangers in the eighth inning after being hit in the hand by a pitch, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.

Contreras took a 92.3 mph sinker off his right hand from Texas reliever Jakob Junis with a runner on and no one out in the bottom of the eighth frame. Contreras was in obvious discomfort, and he was immediately replaced at first base by Isiah Kiner-Falefa as a pinch-runner. More information on the status of Contreras will likely be provided following the conclusion of Thursday night's game.