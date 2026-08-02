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Red Sox's Willson Contreras: Expected to play Sunday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Red Sox interim manager Chad Tracy told reporters after Saturday's 3-2 win over the Dodgers that Contreras (head) is on track to return for Sunday's series finale, Tim Healey of The Boston Globe reports.

Contreras was struck in the head by a pitch during Friday's series opener. He was removed from that game and was held out of Saturday's lineup, but Contreras should be back in action for Sunday's series finale, barring any setbacks. The veteran first baseman went 20-for-62 (.323) with one steal, five home runs and 14 RBI in July.

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