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Red Sox's Willson Contreras: Getting day off due to wrist issue

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Red Sox interim manager Chad Tracy said that Contreras is being held out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Guardians while he manages a lingering wrist/hand injury, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Since the Red Sox don't play Monday, Tracy noted that sending Contreras to the bench Sunday will give the 34-year-old two full days off to recover from the injury. Tracy didn't provide any indication that the Red Sox are overly concerned about the wrist issue, as Contreras is expected to back in the starting nine for Tuesday's series opener versus the Orioles. Mickey Gasper will spell Contreras at first base Sunday.

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