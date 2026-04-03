Red Sox's Willson Contreras: Hits first homer with new club
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Contreras went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Friday's 5-2 win over the Padres.
Contreras hit what proved to be the game-winning home run off Michael King in the sixth inning. The veteran has gone just 4-for-23 to start the year but appears to be finding his groove, hitting safely in each of the past three games. He's tallied 20-plus homers in six of his 10 major-league seasons, including four of the past five, and is coming off a 2025 campaign in which he posted a career-best 80 RBI.
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