Red Sox's Willson Contreras: Homers in loss

Contreras went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and an additional run scored in Wednesday's 6-4 loss to the Blue Jays.

Contreras tied the game with a 408-foot blast off Jose Soriano in the fifth inning before walking and scoring a run in the ninth. It was the 34-year-old's first homer in eight August contests, as he entered Wednesday just 4-for-24 without an extra-base hit in the month. On the season, he's slashing .280/.390/.529 with 24 long balls, 71 RBI, 60 runs scored and three steals across 451 plate appearances.