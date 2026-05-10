Red Sox's Willson Contreras: Lifted after hit by pitch
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Contreras was removed from Sunday's game against the Rays after being hit in the left hand/wrist area by a pitch during the first inning, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.
After getting plunked by a 94.2 mph sinker, Contreras was able to take his base, but the Red Sox pulled him from the contest to begin the second inning. Contreras will presumably undergo X-rays to determine whether he's dealing with any structural damage.
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