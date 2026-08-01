Red Sox's Willson Contreras: Not in lineup Saturday

Contreras, who was hit in the head by a pitch and had to exit Friday's game, isn't in Boston's starting lineup versus the Dodgers on Saturday, Tim Healey of The Boston Globe reports.

Contreras initially stayed in the game to run the bases following Friday's plunking, but he was removed on defense in the following frame. He was placed in concussion protocol due to the hit-by-pitch and was reportedly "doing well," per Healey, but he's nonetheless not starting Saturday. In his place, Nick Sogard is in the lineup at first base.