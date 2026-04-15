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Contreras (back) is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game in Minnesota.

Contreras was forced to exit Tuesday's contest after his lower back tightened up on him. With a team off day looming Thursday before the Red Sox begin a homestand Friday, it's sensible to rest Contreras for the series finale Wednesday. Andruw Monasterio will handle first base and bat sixth for Boston.

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