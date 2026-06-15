Red Sox's Willson Contreras: Smacks two homers in loss

Contreras went 3-for-4 with two solo home runs in Sunday's 6-4 loss to the Rangers.

Contreras teed off on Nathan Eovaldi twice, blasting solo homers in the second and sixth innings. The first baseman has raked in June, slashing .390/.457/.878 with five homers, five doubles, 10 RBI and eight runs scored through 11 games. It's been an incredibly successful first season with the Red Sox for Contreras, as he's hitting .304/.396/.570 with 16 homers, 11 doubles, two triples, 43 RBI, 34 runs and a stolen base across 67 contests.