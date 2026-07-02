Red Sox's Willson Contreras: Suspended seven games

Contreras has received a seven-game suspension Thursday for his actions during and following the benches-clearing incident Tuesday, Rob Bradford of WEEI.com reports.

The benches clearing incident in Sunday's game versus the Nationals got sparked after Cade Cavalli struck out Contreras, which resulted in Contreras getting ejected. Along with the first baseman, Nate Eaton was also suspended, but for three games. On the Nationals' side, Cavalli received a seven-game suspension and Miles Mikolas got a five-game suspension. Unless Contreras appeals the suspension, he won't be able to play until July 11.