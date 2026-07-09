Red Sox's Willson Contreras: Suspension reduced to five games

Contreras' suspension for his actions in the June 30 game against the Nationals has been reduced from seven games to five games, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

Contreras will begin serving the suspension Thursday and will be reinstated before the second game of a doubleheader versus the Rays on July 17. The first baseman had already been slated to sit out Thursday's game with a left foot contusion, but the injury should no longer be an issue by the time Contreras is eligible for reinstatement. Brett Harris is starting at first base for the Red Sox on Thursday, and he could share the position with Romy Gonzalez while Contreras is unavailable.