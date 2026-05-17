Contreras went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run Saturday in a 3-2 win against Atlanta.

Boston was trailing 2-1 when Contreras came up to the plate with a runner on base in the eighth inning. The veteran first baseman turned the game around, crushing a two-run blast to give the Red Sox a one-run advantage that ultimately held up as the final score. Contreras had been struggling mightily coming into Saturday, batting .103 (3-for-29) across his previous nine games. With two hits, he logged his first multi-hit performance since May 3.