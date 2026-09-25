Contreras (hand) expressed concern Thursday about his availability for Game 1 of the AL Wild Card Series next week, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports. "I'm working hard with the trainers, the hand is slowly getting better," Contreras said. "But I haven't been able to swing the last two days. I'll be honest with the team. I know Tuesday is a really important game. It's a really important series, and I'll be completely honest with the team."

Contreras swung a bat prior to Tuesday's series opener against Cleveland, but he was unable to repeat the exercise Wednesday or Thursday. Additional imaging was done Wednesday, which confirmed there is no fracture in Contreras' right hand, and the Red Sox are still holding out hope that Contreras will improve in the coming days. Boston is expected to face the division-rival Yankees in the first round of the playoffs.