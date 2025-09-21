Red Sox's Wilyer Abreu: Activated Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Abreu (calf) was activated from the 10-day injured list prior to Sunday's game in Tampa Bay, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.
He'll end up missing a little over a month with the calf strain and is starting at designated hitter and batting eighth Sunday against righty Joe Boyle. The Red Sox are tentatively scheduled to face five righties to start the upcoming week before potentially facing a lefty in the regular-season finale, so Abreu should get plenty of opportunities to contribute in the final week.
