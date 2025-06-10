default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Tuesday that it's possible Abreu (oblique) will return from the 10-day injured list following a minimum absence, Tim Healey of The Boston Globe reports.

The club won't have a better idea regarding Abreu's progress until he swings a bat, and it's hoping he's ready to do that Friday. Abreu is eligible for activation June 20.

More News