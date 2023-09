Abreu (hand) is starting in left field and batting sixth Sunday against the White Sox, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

The 24-year-old has been held out of the starting nine since Sept. 16 with a hand injury, but he'll rejoin the lineup for Sunday's series finale versus Chicago. Abreu has a .364/.435/.509 slash line with a homer, three steals, 10 RBI and eight runs in 62 plate appearances since making his MLB debut Aug. 22.