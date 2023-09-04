Abreu is starting in center field and batting leadoff Monday versus the Rays, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.
Alex Verdugo is sitting out with a tight hamstring, so Adam Duvall will shift over to right field while Abreu handles center. Abreu has reached base nine times in his first seven major-league games but has found playing time hard to come by.
