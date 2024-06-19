Abreu (ankle) served as the designated hitter and went 0-for-4 with a walk for Triple-A Worcester on Tuesday.
Abreu started his rehab assignment Tuesday. The Red Sox plan to have him play again Wednesday and hope he can rejoin the big-league club in time for Friday's series against the Reds in Cincinnati, per Alex Speier of The Boston Globe.
More News
-
Red Sox's Wilyer Abreu: Starting rehab assignment•
-
Red Sox's Wilyer Abreu: Rehab assignment next week•
-
Red Sox's Wilyer Abreu: Back 'sooner rather than later'•
-
Red Sox's Wilyer Abreu: Goes through full workout•
-
Red Sox's Wilyer Abreu: Sent to 10-day IL•
-
Red Sox's Wilyer Abreu: IL stint imminent•