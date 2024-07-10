Abreu went 1-for-3 with a walk, a home run and four RBI in Tuesday's 12-9 win over the A's.

Every Boston starter recorded at least one hit and one run in the contest, but Abreu led the team in RBI thanks largely to a three-run shot off Tyler Ferguson in the second inning. It was the outfielder's seventh homer of the season but his first in 13 games since returning from an ankle injury in late June, a stretch in which Abreu is slashing just .195/.227/.341 with a 38.6 percent strikeout rate.