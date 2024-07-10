Abreu went 1-for-3 with a walk, a home run and four RBI in Tuesday's 12-9 win over the A's.
Every Boston starter recorded at least one hit and one run in the contest, but Abreu led the team in RBI thanks largely to a three-run shot off Tyler Ferguson in the second inning. It was the outfielder's seventh homer of the season but his first in 13 games since returning from an ankle injury in late June, a stretch in which Abreu is slashing just .195/.227/.341 with a 38.6 percent strikeout rate.
More News
-
Red Sox's Wilyer Abreu: Sitting against left-hander•
-
Red Sox's Wilyer Abreu: On bench Wednesday•
-
Red Sox's Wilyer Abreu: Sitting vs. southpaw•
-
Red Sox's Wilyer Abreu: Doubles, scores in return•
-
Red Sox's Wilyer Abreu: Activated from IL, back in lineup•
-
Red Sox's Wilyer Abreu: Likely to be activated Saturday•