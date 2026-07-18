Red Sox's Wilyer Abreu: Belts two homers in nightcap

Abreu went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI during the Red Sox's 5-3 win over the Rays in the second game of Friday's doubleheader.

Abreu went 1-for-4 with a walk in the first game -- a 10-0 win for Boston -- but he had much more impact in the second contest. He tied things up with a two-run homer in the first inning before giving the Red Sox the lead for good in the third with a solo shot. It was the first multi-homer game of the season for Abreu and first since July 20, 2025 against the Cubs. He has a .777 OPS with 13 home runs, 46 RBI and six steals over 409 plate appearances this season.