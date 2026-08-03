Red Sox's Wilyer Abreu: Clubs 17th homer

Abreu went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, an additional run scored and a walk in Sunday's 8-4 win over the Dodgers.

Abreu annihilated a hanging slider from Emmet Sheehan, launching it 431 feet into the bleachers in right-center field for a solo homer in the third inning. Despite the Red Sox's surge, the right fielder hasn't been fully clicking at the plate, hitting .182 in 17 games since the All-Star break, though he's clubbed six homers during that stretch. Overall, Abreu is slashing .248/.321/.437 with 17 homers, 54 RBI, 57 runs and six stolen bases across 109 contests.