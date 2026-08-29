Abreu went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Saturday's 6-0 win over the Yankees in the first game of a doubleheader.

The Red Sox had all the runs they needed in the first inning, when Abreu turned on a sinker from left-hander Carlos Rodon for his 23rd home run of the season. That sets a career high for the outfielder, who snapped an 11-game homer drought. He was often benched against lefties the last couple of seasons, but Abreu has more than held his own against southpaws in 2026, posting a .908 OPS against them.