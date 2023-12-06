Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow indicated Wednesday that Abreu could receive significant playing time next season, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.

Breslow was being asked about Boston's outfield situation in the wake of the Alex Verdugo trade, and he said he has no current plans to make any outside additions. That indicates both Abreu and Ceddanne Rafaela are poised to play a lot alongside Jarren Duran and Masataka Yoshida. Abreu made a nice first impression with Boston in 2023, posting an .862 OPS with two homers and three steals over 28 contests.