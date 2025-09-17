Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Wednesday that Abreu (calf) isn't ready to return from the 10-day injured list, but the skipper is "hopeful" that the outfielder will be ready for activation at some point during the team's weekend series at Tampa Bay, Tim Healey of The Boston Globe reports.

MLB.com reported Saturday that Abreu was running at about 85 percent intensity as he works his way back from a right calf strain. Per Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic, Cora noted that Abreu was scheduled to do some sprinting Wednesday, so if the 26-year-old is able to run at closer to 100 percent speed in that workout, it could be enough for him to return to action this weekend. The Red Sox have been leaning on a committee of Rob Refsnyder, Nate Eaton and Nick Sogard in right field while the 2024 Gold Glove Award winner has been on the shelf.