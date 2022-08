Abreu was traded from the Astros to the Red Sox on Monday along with Enmanuel Valdez in exchange for Christian Vazquez, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

Abreu is the secondary piece in this deal, as Valdez is the headliner. A 23-year-old outfielder, Abreu hit .249/.399/.459 with 15 home runs and 23 steals in 411 plate appearances at Double-A. He strikes out a little too much (26.3 K%), given his age level, but his 19.0 BB% is quite impressive.