Abreu (hamstring) returned from Triple-A Worcester's 7-day injured list and went 1-for-7 with a pair of walks and a run while starting Tuesday and Wednesday.

Acquired from the Astros last summer in the deal that sent Christian Vazquez to Houston, Abreu got off to a delayed start to the 2023 campaign after suffering a left hamstring strain in a March 5 Grapefruit League game. Now healthy again, the 23-year-old looks like he'll handle a near-everyday role for Worcester. Though Abreu lacks any exciting fantasy tools, he boasts a discerning eye at the plate; he was one of five minor-league players to record at least 100 walks in 2022.