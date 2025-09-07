default-cbs-image
Abreu (calf) ran Saturday and came out feeling well, MLB.com reports.

Saturday's session was earlier reported to be his first time running in a week, but Abreu apparently ran Friday as well. Boston manager Alex Cora said Saturday the outfielder came out of the two sessions feeling "OK" but stopped short of offering a timetable for his return.

