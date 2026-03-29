Abreu went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and two RBI in Saturday's 6-5 loss to the Reds.

Abreu took a splitter from Emilio Pagan over the wall in the top of the ninth inning to tie the game 5-5 and send it to extra innings. Abreu had an RBI double two innings prior and is now 3-for-9 at the plate with the one home run and two RBI through two games to begin the regular season. Abreu should be in the lineup again Sunday versus Reds right-hander Rhett Lowder.