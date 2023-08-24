Abreu went 4-for-5 with a double, a home run and four RBI in Thursday's 17-1 victory over the Astros.
Abreu extended the Red Sox lead to 3-0 in the second inning with his first big-league homer, a 431-foot blast off J.P. France. The 24-year-old outfielder is now 6-for-12 over his first three games with Boston after batting .274 with 22 homers and a .929 OPS in 86 Triple-A contests. Abreu's power potential makes him an intriguing option in deeper leagues, as he could see more playing time while Jarren Duran (toe) is sidelined.
