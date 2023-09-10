Abreu went 5-for-5 with a walk, a double, three RBI, two runs scored and a steal in Saturday's 13-12 loss against the Orioles.

Abreu stuffed the stat sheet Saturday, reaching base in all six plate appearances and stealing his first big-league base. The 24-year-old rookie has looked impressive through his first 12 career games, posting a .353 batting average with a home run, four doubles, eight RBI and six runs in 34 at-bats.