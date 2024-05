Abreu went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Rays.

Abreu gave Boston a 2-1 lead with his solo blast in the fourth inning. The homer was the fourth for Abreu, who has settled into the strong-side platoon role after a shaky start to the season. He's currently slashing .305/.391/.547 against right-handers.