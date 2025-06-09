Red Sox manager Alex Cora confirmed Monday that Abreu will be placed on the 10-day injured list with a side injury, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.

Abreu came off the bench in Sunday's win over the Yankees, flying out in his final plate appearance in the top of the ninth inning and catching a flyout in the bottom of the frame. Evidently, he tweaked something in his side at some point during the contest and will need at least the next week-and-a-half to recover. Top prospect Roman Anthony is taking Abreu's spot on the roster.