Abreu will be on the bench for Saturday's game against the Blue Jays, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.
Abreu sits after starting nine of the previous 11 games, a stretch in which he hit .382/.432/.471 with a pair of steals. Adam Duvall starts in center field Saturday.
More News
-
Red Sox's Wilyer Abreu: Late addition to lineup•
-
Red Sox's Wilyer Abreu: Tallies four hits in twin bill•
-
Red Sox's Wilyer Abreu: Goes 5-for-5, swipes bag•
-
Red Sox's Wilyer Abreu: Batting leadoff Monday•
-
Red Sox's Wilyer Abreu: Returns from paternity leave•
-
Red Sox's Wilyer Abreu: Expected back Friday•