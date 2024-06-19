Abreu (ankle) served as Triple-A Worcester's designated hitter and went 0-for-4 with a walk in his first rehab game Tuesday.
The Red Sox plan to have him play again for Worcester on Wednesday with the hope that he'll be ready to return from the 10-day injured list ahead of Friday's series against the Reds in Cincinnati, per Alex Speier of The Boston Globe. Abreu has been on the shelf since June 4 with a right ankle sprain.
