Red Sox's Wilyer Abreu: Hits go-ahead homer

Abreu went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run, a walk and a second run scored in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Mariners.

Abreu's blast put the Red Sox ahead in the fourth inning, and they never looked back. The outfielder has gone deep twice over his last eight games, batting .290 (9-for-31) in that span. On the season, he's hitting .275 with a .767 OPS, nine homers, 36 RBI, 33 runs scored, five stolen bases, 16 doubles and a triple over 73 games. He continues to handle a starting role in right field.