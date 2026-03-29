Red Sox's Wilyer Abreu: Homers again Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Abreu went 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Reds.
Abreu gave the Red Sox an early lead with a two-run blast in the fourth inning. The 26-year-old is off to a torrid start, going 6-for-13 with four extra-base hits and four RBI while starting three straight contests. He posted a .247/.317/.469 slash with 22 homers last regular season and could take a step forward with manager Alex Cora planning to deploy him more often against lefties in 2026.
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