Abreu went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 6-5 extra-inning loss to Milwaukee.

Abreu's seventh-inning home run tied the game and set up the need for an extra frame. The blast was the 13th of the season for Abreu, who has struggled for much of the month of May. He's batting .188 (13-for-69) with just four RBI (all on solo home runs) over the last 19 games.