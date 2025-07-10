Red Sox's Wilyer Abreu: Homers in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Abreu went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's 10-2 win over Colorado.
Abreu launched his 18th homer of the season in the fifth inning, extending Boston's lead to 4-0. Wednesday's game also featured the return of Masataka Yoshida, the fourth lefty-batting outfielder, and he served as the DH while Ceddanne Rafaela was given a rest day. It's unclear how manager Alex Cora plans to accommodate at-bats for all five outfielders going forward. Prior to Yoshida's return, the existing four outfielders all deserved playing time, and DH made it possible.
