Red Sox's Wilyer Abreu: Homers, swipes bag in win

Abreu went 2-for-4 with a home run, a triple, a walk, a stolen base and two total RBI in a 5-2 victory versus the Rockies on Tuesday.

Abreu kicked off the scoring in the contest with an RBI triple in the first inning. He added a 443-foot solo homer in the fifth and also logged a stolen base following a walk in the third. Abreu went deep only twice over 34 games from May 10 to June 19, but he's now homered twice in his past three contests. That's pushed him to 10 long balls and 38 RBI through 75 games, and his .795 OPS in on pace for a career-best mark over a full season.