Abreu (calf) said after Sunday's loss to the Marlins that he hopes to be sidelined for just a couple days and should be ready for Thursday's series opener against the Yankees, Tim Healey of The Boston Globe reports.

The 26-year-old departed Sunday's game due to right calf tightness, though he made an impact prior to exiting with a two-run homer and a second run scored. Abreu appears set to sit out the two-game set versus Baltimore that begins Monday but should be able to avoid an IL stint.