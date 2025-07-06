Red Sox's Wilyer Abreu: Idle against lefty
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Abreu is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Nationals.
For the second straight game, the left-handed-hitting Abreu will hit the bench while the Nationals send another southpaw starter (Shinnosuke Ogasawara) to the bump. Roman Anthony will cover right field in Abreu's place, opening up the designated-hitter spot for Rob Refsnyder.
